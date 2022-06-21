 June Guess The Car Winners 'Tacoma' Prize
Career

June Guess The Car Winners ‘Tacoma’ Prize

Winners receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card for identifying the Toyota Tacoma.
on

We didn’t have a lot of entries this week (blame that on the fact that summer vacation kicked in in a big way) but we had a majority of CORRECT entries. So, congratulations to the winners who not only identified our mystery car as Tacoma, but fell out of the hopper onto the selection room floor.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Taco, Ma (AKA Tacoma)

Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH
Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN
Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sickerville, NJ
Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• William Moynahan, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ
Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Enter This Week’s MindGame Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter

