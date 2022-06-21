June Guess The Car Winners ‘Tacoma’ Prize

We didn’t have a lot of entries this week (blame that on the fact that summer vacation kicked in in a big way) but we had a majority of CORRECT entries. So, congratulations to the winners who not only identified our mystery car as Tacoma, but fell out of the hopper onto the selection room floor.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. Taco, Ma (AKA Tacoma) • Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sickerville, NJ

• Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• William Moynahan, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ

• Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

