 Latest 'Guess The Tool' Winners Clean Up
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Latest 'Guess The Tool' Winners Clean Up

on

B'laster Names Top 4 Finalists For Instructor Of The Year

on

Finalists Named, Voting Opens In 2021 FutureTechs Rock Awards

on

Continuing Education - Working On Cars Isn't The Same
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Solving Lack Of Diesel Engine Power Video
play

VIDEO: Solving Lack Of Diesel Engine Power

VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing Video
play

VIDEO: Fix Wheel Hubs Correctly And Save Hearing

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves

Tools & Products: Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves
It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

Undercar: It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

News: AkzoNobel Opens New High-Tech Instructional Center
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Latest ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Clean Up

New MindGames puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged.
 

on

The winners of the April “Guess The Tool” MindGames contest are soaking in it – victory, that is. And, the knowledge that they have won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The correct answer was Parts Washer, and the randomly selected winners are:

  • Alexander Medina, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
  • Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA
  • Jack Brown, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, OH
  • Mark Burge, Thomas Nelson Community College, Hampton, VA
  • Lee DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
  • Aiden O’Shea, Desert Mountain High School, Scottsdale, AZ
  • Tanner Sweetnam, American Leadership Academy – Ironwood, Queen Creek, AZ
  • Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH
  • Brianna Marin, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL
  • Kenneth Harper, Tupelo Career Technical Center, Tupelo, MS.

Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, May 9. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: Latest PopQuiz Winners Saw No April Foolin’

Career: B’laster Names April 2021 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

Commentary: Welcome To 2035 – Here’s What It Might Look Like

Training: Replacement Key Programming Knowledge A Marketable Skill

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician