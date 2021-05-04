Latest ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Clean Up

The winners of the April “Guess The Tool” MindGames contest are soaking in it – victory, that is. And, the knowledge that they have won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, May 9. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.