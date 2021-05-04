Latest ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Clean Up

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
The winners of the April “Guess The Tool” MindGames contest are soaking in it – victory, that is. And, the knowledge that they have won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.
The correct answer was Parts Washer, and the randomly selected winners are:
- Alexander Medina, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
- Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA
- Jack Brown, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, OH
- Mark Burge, Thomas Nelson Community College, Hampton, VA
- Lee DeRouen, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
- Aiden O’Shea, Desert Mountain High School, Scottsdale, AZ
- Tanner Sweetnam, American Leadership Academy – Ironwood, Queen Creek, AZ
- Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH
- Brianna Marin, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL
- Kenneth Harper, Tupelo Career Technical Center, Tupelo, MS.
Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, May 9. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.