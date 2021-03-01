Video
Tools & Products

MAHLE Motorsport Ford Coyote/Voodoo PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

The all forged replacement piston kit utilizes a low silicon 2618 alloy for high load, high stress applications and has a combined dome pocket geometry.
on

Mustang and F-150 racers and enthusiasts can now indulge in their quest for more power with the introduction of MAHLE Motorsport’s Ford 5.0L modular 4-valve Coyote/Voodoo PowerPak Plus Piston Kit. Manufactured to be a complete drop-in assembly piston kit for either the Ford V8 Coyote or Voodoo engine, this kit allows for more buildable horsepower for stock or modified Coyote or Voodoo engines. 

The all forged replacement piston kit utilizes a low silicon 2618 alloy for high load, high stress applications and has a combined dome pocket geometry, which is great news for race engine builders seeking to add power to the powerhouse Shelby GT350 or GT350R. Developed with a 1.167 compression height, however additional PowerPak sets are offered in lower compression and higher compression designs. 

Designed to be lightweight, the pistons weigh 112 grams each and are dual coated with phosphate and MAHLE’s proprietary GRAFAL coating for reduced drag and wear. This kit features hard anodized top ring grooves for maximum durability and for added protection against heat generated microwelding that can result in a loss of power or cause piston failure. This powerhouse PowerPak Plus Piston Kit includes a 1.2, 1.2, 2.5mm file fit performance ring set and eight 22mm x 13mm x 58.11mm pins.

For more information: MahleMotorsports.com or call 888-255-1942.

