 MAHLE Selects Remaining Winners of Engine Giveaway Sweepstakes

News

The remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” giveaway were named.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

MAHLE Aftermarket announces the remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” Engine Giveaway. The winner of a 302 Ford small block engine is based in Killingworth, Connecticut, and can look to take home an engine backed with 315 horsepower and built by the technicians at Jasper Engines & Transmissions. The Gen III HEMI 7.0L engine built by Moonshine Speed Shop is going to one lucky winner in Curran, Michigan. 

“Congratulations to the winners of these premium engine parts,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “It was awesome to be able to partner with some of our Team MAHLE members to pull together such a memorable program filled with some incredible prizes. As our inaugural ‘Powered by MAHLE’ engine giveaway comes to a close, we are very pleased with the response we have gotten from our customers and fans and want to also express our gratitude to everyone who enter our sweepstakes and made it such a success.” 

In addition to the engine, all four winners of this year’s sweepstake program were provided a one-night hotel stay and entry to the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis, IN, which took place December 7-9, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center. Winners who attended this year’s PRI show were also invited to a special ‘meet-and-greet’ with a few “Team MAHLE” partners – the likes of which included members of Kalitta Motorsports, John Force Racing, Tony Stewart Racing, and others. 

