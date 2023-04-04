March ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Sing In Perfect Harmony

This month, our Guess The Car MindGames winners are all in congruence, or concert or rapport – in other words, they were all in accord. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly!

This month’s puzzle was the Honda Accord. And, to them we give them a big 10-4 for being randomly selected.

Honda Accord

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Michael Margalis, North Pocono High School, Moscow, PA

• David Mobley, Alief School District, Houston, TX

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Jackson Fuchs, Forest City Regional High School, Forest City, PA

• Gary Maune, Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, MO

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Luke Lorenzetti, Mid-Valley High School, Throop, PA

• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, Richland, WA

• Zander Lozenski, Career Tech Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Kane Luebbers, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Up next is our Crossword Puzzle. If you complete it in one sitting you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

