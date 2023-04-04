 March 'Guess The Car' Winners Sing In Perfect Harmony

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

March ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Sing In Perfect Harmony

To win, you need to enter the contest and be randomly selected. Don't mis your chance at the next set of prizes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This month, our Guess The Car MindGames winners are all in congruence, or concert or rapport – in other words, they were all in accord. Congratulations to everyone who guessed correctly!

Related Articles

This month’s puzzle was the Honda Accord. And, to them we give them a big 10-4 for being randomly selected.

Honda Accord

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card:

• Michael Margalis, North Pocono High School, Moscow, PA
• David Mobley, Alief School District, Houston, TX
Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Jackson Fuchs, Forest City Regional High School, Forest City, PA
• Gary Maune, Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, MO
• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career Center, Chillicothe, OH
• Luke Lorenzetti, Mid-Valley High School, Throop, PA
• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, Richland, WA
• Zander Lozenski, Career Tech Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• Kane Luebbers, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Play This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

Up next is our Crossword Puzzle. If you complete it in one sitting you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

Everyone Guessed The Tool – Winners Randomly Picked

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles. Not every game is as simple as this week’s, but they’re all fun.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Bench Grinder

Congratulations to, well, everyone this week, because you all got the answer right in the Guess The Tool MindGames puzzle. We're all celebrating here at Game Central.

Of course, just because every answer was right doesn't mean every player is a winner. As you know, winners are randomly selected from all correct answers so you actually had a harder time winning this week than when the puzzle is a little more challenging. So...sorry and congratulations at the same time?

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Nominations Close for 2023 ‘FutureTechs Rock’ Awards FRIDAY

Nominations will be accepted until February 10 – online Grand Prize voting will continue until March 3, 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Livestream On Demand: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

Join Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing for a one-hour livestream on January 26 at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
B’laster Introduces the January 2023 IOTY Finalist

Chadwick Groom, automotive instructor at Northeast Ohio’s Six District Compact, is the January finalist.

By Doug Kaufman
New Year, New Winners, Same Efforts

We’re celebrating 2023! If you “New” the Guess the Car, “Year” might be a “Happy” winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

January Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Here are the 10 randomly selected winners from all complete Crossword entries. You can’t win if you don’t play!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Christmas PopQuiz Seems More Coal Than Cool

Grinch. Scrooge. Krampus. We’ve been called all of those for the latest PopQuiz. At least it’s no Jelly of the Month.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
This Week’s Winners Pass The Baton – And The Test

New puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged and entertained.

By Doug Kaufman
Are You Ready to Rock in 2023?

Vehicle Care RockStars is a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves.

By Amy Antenora