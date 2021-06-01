May MindGames Winners Knew Pop Quiz Details

The traditional end of the school year is upon us, but if you think students are done with passing tests, you’re mistaken! At least, the winners of May’s MindGames knew the correct answers to five questions in the Tomorrow’s Technician PopQuiz and we’re happy to send you off for summer break* with a McDonald’s $10 gift card!

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Car. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, June 6, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.