Mevotech Releases Tesla Model S Replacement Parts

Mevotech , a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, announced today the release of the first-to-market complete front end coverage for the Tesla Model S .

Supreme Steering and Suspension Solutions



“No longer OEM only, Mevotech Supreme Chassis and Control Arms are the premier choice for a comprehensive aftermarket repair alternative on the Tesla Model S EV platform.” said Richard Stothers, Vice President Engineering & Research.

Designed to restore the original vehicle performance characteristics and extend service life, featuring;

Anti-corrosion coating for longer part service life

Fastening hardware included in the box for reduced installation time

Exact Original Equipment performance

Professional Technicians can now choose from Supreme ball joints, control arms, stabilizer bar links, inner and outer tie rod ends for the over 250,000 2012 and newer Tesla Model S vehicles in the United States and Canada.