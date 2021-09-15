MindGames Entrants Hit Hole-In-One With ‘Guess The Car’

It was NOT a Club Car and it was not a “Model Tee,” (though both were creative entries that made us laugh), but almost every entrant in last week’s Guess The Car drove their entries straight down the middle of the fairway. Unfortunately, only 10 randomly selected drives found the bottom of the cup.

Yes, the VW Golf was the correct answer. An extra golf clap also goes to one winner who guessed it was the GTE model, “due to the hybrid driver pictured.” Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card. • James Hatch, American Leadership Academy – Ironwood, Queens Creek, AZ

• Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA

• Schylar Francis, Mount Anthony Union High School, Bennington, VT

• Paul Frye, Moore Tech Automotive, Memphis, TN

• Greg Mintz, Wake Tech Community College, Raleigh, NC

• Brady McMullen, Williams Field High School, Gilbert, AZ

• William Vair, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• John Lindstrom, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Eldorado, KS

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete the challenging puzzle in one setting, you might be a winner! Clues and answers are automotive related! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, September 19, 2021. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

