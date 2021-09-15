 MindGames Entrants Hit Hole-In-One With 'Guess The Car' -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

MindGames Entrants Hit Hole-In-One With 'Guess The Car'

on

Close Encounters – Making Contact Is The First Giant Leap

on

Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

on

Online Education – How To Read Spark Plugs For Oiling Issues
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics Video
play

VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics

VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced? Video
play

VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

MindGames Entrants Hit Hole-In-One With ‘Guess The Car’

Winners of last week’s Guess The Car contest might say, “Hey, how about a little something for the effort?”
Advertisement
 

on

It was NOT a Club Car and it was not a “Model Tee,” (though both were creative entries that made us laugh), but almost every entrant in last week’s Guess The Car drove their entries straight down the middle of the fairway. Unfortunately, only 10 randomly selected drives found the bottom of the cup.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Yes, the VW Golf was the correct answer. An extra golf clap also goes to one winner who guessed it was the GTE model, “due to the hybrid driver pictured.”

Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

James Hatch, American Leadership Academy – Ironwood, Queens Creek, AZ
Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA
Schylar Francis, Mount Anthony Union High School, Bennington, VT
Paul Frye, Moore Tech Automotive, Memphis, TN
Greg Mintz, Wake Tech Community College, Raleigh, NC
Brady McMullen, Williams Field High School, Gilbert, AZ
William Vair, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
John Lindstrom, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Eldorado, KS
Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

Advertisement

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete the challenging puzzle in one setting, you might be a winner! Clues and answers are automotive related! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, September 19, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Training: Reading Caliper Conditions with Pad Wear Patterns

Commentary: Pre-Inspection And Scan: A Necessary Practice

Career: Bonus August ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Announced

Career: Seven Life Lessons For Students

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician