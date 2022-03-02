 MindGames - February Pop Quiz Winners Announced
MindGames - February Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Career

MindGames – February Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.
on


If you knew the correct answers to five random questions regarding general automotive trivia, congratulations. You’ve been entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation, with questions provided by Advance Auto Parts.

Click Here to Read More
Congratulations to:

Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Felix Lemus, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

Evan Kirk, Davis School, Farmington, UT

Carlos Hernandez, Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence, Ridgeland, SC

Erik Roman, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

Angela Needham, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS

Sheldon Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL

Mark de la Vega, Lockport Township High School, Lockport, IL

Mason Bentley, Mesa Community College, Mesa, AZ

Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is  Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 6, 2022

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

