Career

MindGames – February Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.
 

on

If you knew the correct answers to five questions about fuel, spark and oil pressure, you gained a step on prep for the ASE G1 test. AND, you might have been named a winner of a McDonald’s $10 gift card.

Click Here to Read More
Congratulations to:

Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Evan Kirk, Davis School, Farmington, UT

Jayden Steyskal, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

Jeffery Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC

Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA

John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

Dustin Quintana, South Meck High School, Charlotte, NC

Mike McCord, TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN

Shawn Conell, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is  Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, March 7, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

