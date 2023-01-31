 MindGames - January PopQuiz Winners Announced

MindGames – January PopQuiz Winners Announced

This month's Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

If you knew the correct answers to five random questions regarding general automotive trivia, congratulations. You’ve been entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

Congratulations to:

Armen Nazarian, Automotive Technology Academy, San Antonio, TX
Raul Sanabria, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT
Tanner Rosenkranz, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
Aiden Reyes, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
Connor Miller, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
Davy Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Dublin, VA
Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
Kayleigh Leos, Northeast Independent School District, San Antonio, TX
Joseph Granteed, Career Tech Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess The Car. Can you identify the vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, February 5, 2023.

Enter This Week’s Guess The Car Today

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

