MindGames Pop Quiz Stumps Very Few Contestants

Winners of a $10 McDonald's gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

The good news is that nearly everyone who entered the Pop Quiz from last week got a perfect score. Yay! The bad news is, only 10 of you can win the $10 McDonald’s gift card. Awwwww…

If you’re one of the lucky 10 randomly selected from all the correct entries, congratulations. If not, well, I’m giving you a virtual high five for being so smart.

Here’s the lucky winners.

Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Paradise, NV
Chris Carney, Arizona Automotive Institute, Glendale, AZ
Steve Hopper, Wane Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
Chloe Onstad, Capital High School, Helena, MT
Tommy Gervino, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL
Peter Schwartz, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY
Davy Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Dublin, VA
Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
Gary Maune, Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, MO
Bryan Peck, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car – what’s it gonna take to get you in the contest today? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

