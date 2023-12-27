MindGames Quiz Brings Holiday Presents

The weather outside may be frightful, but the news from here is delightful – we have 10 winners who get to open holiday surprises of $10 McDonald’s gift card. Okay, so the surprise is spoiled, but congratulations anyway.

Here’s the list of lucky souls who not only answered the questions right but were randomly selected as winners.

• Jacob Hazen, West Scranton High School, Scranton, PA

• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY

• Josie Origliosso, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Barry Beyerl, Nature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, FL

• Annmarie Leifeste PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

• Robert Morris, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA

• Nicholas Grover, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a Holiday Guess The Car – will you be on the nice list? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, December 31, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.