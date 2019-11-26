Mitchell 1 And ASE Present 2019 Technician Of The Future Award

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Zachery Ward of Massena, New York, was named the 2019 Mitchell 1/Snap-on Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician of the Future during the recent ASE Fall Board of Governors Meeting and Annual Technician Awards. Ward received a $1,000 cash prize, a one-year subscription to ProDemand auto repair software from Mitchell 1, along with airfare and hotel accommodations to attend the event to receive his award.

“We congratulate Zach on being named the 2019 Technician of the Future,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “His accomplishments have demonstrated his commitment to excelling in his chosen field and we know he will be successful in his future endeavors.”

During high school, Ward attended BOCES Seaway Tech in Norwood, New York. He then earned a two-year degree in automotive technology from The State University of New York in Morrisville and is currently enrolled in classes to obtain a master’s degree in technology, with the goal of teaching automotive classes. Ward has worked as an automotive technician at a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership since May 2019.

Ward said he decided he wanted to become an automotive technician because he has always liked working with his hands and attending BOCES during high school helped him decide how to turn that into a career.

To qualify to win the Mitchell 1 / Snap-on ASE Technician of the Future award, the winner must be ASE Certified, must have registered as a student and have the highest cumulative test scores on the A4, A5, A6 and A8 tests.