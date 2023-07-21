 Mitchell 1 Names 2023 Educator of the Year

Mitchell 1 Names 2023 Educator of the Year

Ryan Washington, instructor at Community College of Baltimore County in Hunt Valley, Maryland, earned this distinction.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Ryan Washington, global automotive technology program coordinator at the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) in Hunt Valley, Maryland, was named the 2023 Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year award winner.

Each year, Mitchell 1 says it recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

Mitchell 1 presented the award at the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) awards dinner on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

“Ryan was selected as the Mitchell 1 2023 Educator of the Year for going above and beyond to prepare students for a professional career in the auto repair industry,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing manager, Mitchell 1. “As an outstanding teacher and a master automotive technician, we are pleased to acknowledge Ryan’s exceptional contributions to the classroom and the industry as a whole.”

As the recipient of the 2023 Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year award, Washington received a complimentary one-year subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software, a one-year membership to NACAT and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the NACAT conference.

With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Washington is a certified ASE Master Technician, a Maryland Safety Inspector (MSI) Technician and a board member of the Chesapeake Automotive Business Association, according to Mitchell 1. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in automotive engineering technology from Ferris State University.

In his position at CCBC, Washington not only teaches all the course offerings, but also helps facilitate job placements for students during their first and second semesters.

“While I understand that some students may not ultimately choose to pursue a career as an automotive technician, I believe that I have played a part in equipping them with a skill that can benefit them throughout their lives,” Washington said.

