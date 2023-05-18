 Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

The report shows both the U.S. and Canada saw a rise in repairable claims frequency in the first quarter of 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mitchell, a technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has reported that electric vehicle (EV) repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada. The data was featured in the company’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, which provides up-to-date EV claims and market information to the auto insurance and repair industries.

Related Articles

“EV sales broke records in 2022 and the combination of high gas prices, government incentives and increased vehicle production helped drive consumer demand,” said Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell. “With more EVs on the road, there will naturally be more EV collision claims. That puts a strain on auto insurers, who must balance policyholder expectations with higher-than-average vehicle repair costs and cycle time. It also puts a strain on collision repairers tasked with properly and safely restoring these automobiles to OEM standards.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales are expected to grow another 35% this year and reach 14 million by the end of 2023. If the latest IEA projections are met, the share of EVs in the overall car market will have risen from approximately 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022 and 18% in 2023. Additionally, Cox Automotive reports that the U.S. recorded a record-breaking first quarter with EV sales surpassing 250,000 and 7.2% of total new vehicle sales—setting the expectation that EV sales growth will surpass that of the industry for the foreseeable future.

To highlight the impact of electrification on automotive claims, Mitchell compared data from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023, showing that EV:

  • Average repairable severity has decreased to $4,749 in the US and $6,406 in Canada but remains higher than for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles  
  • OEM parts usage and the percentage of parts repaired increased to 90.76% and 12.68% respectively
  • Refinish time is nearly an hour more than for ICE automobiles, adding to claim costs
  • Models new to the market are now entering U.S. collision repair facilities for the first time

The report also includes data on EV claims frequency by geographic region as well as vehicle make and model. To download the current issue, visit www.mitchell.com/plugged-in. You can also subscribe to future issues by completing the web form.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Study: EVs Vs Gas Cars Traveling Iconic US Road Trips

For every 100 miles driven along these popular routes, an EV owner will save $11 but will add 25 minutes, on average.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The latest study by Upgraded Points sets gas cars against electric vehicles to see which vehicle is truly the most economical on five American road trips. Examining the time and fuel costs along iconic trails like Route 66 and California 1, the study offered a variety of insights while investigating the central question: Is saving money on gas really worth the tradeoff in travel time?

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EV Brake Jobs

With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

By Andrew Markel
GM, Samsung SDI to Invest $3B+ to Expand US Battery Cell Mfg.

The companies plan to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM Invests in EnergyX Lithium Extraction, Refinery Technology

EnergyX says its technology can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Deloitte: Auto Suppliers Face New Market Realities

Suppliers stand at industry crossroads as they work to determine the best path forward on future value chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

DOE Invests in Rare Earth Material Extraction From Coal Waste

Studies will develop economically viable processes to extract and separate rare earth elements from mining waste.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Hardware

Specific hardware does not do its job if it is left in the box.

By Andrew Markel
EV Study: Charging Infrastructure Tops Ownership Concerns

Limited knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of EVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Preparing the Collision Industry for Electric Vehicles

Today’s electric vehicle/hybrid revolution with ADAS features has made training essential.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff