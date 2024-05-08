 Eli Opens Reservations for its Micro-EV in the US

The new Eli ZERO represents a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs, according to Eli Electric Vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Eli Electric Vehicles (Eli), an electric vehicle company that says it is “carving out a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs,” announced it opened reservations for its flagship vehicle, Eli ZERO, in the U.S.

The Eli ZERO will enter the U.S. market as a street-legal micro-EV designed to make commutes easier while reducing traffic congestion, inefficiency and pollution caused by large highway vehicles. Eli’s expansion in the U.S. is built on its success in Europe and French Polynesia where hundreds of vehicles have been sold and are being used for personal transportation, eco-tourism and government fleets, according to Eli.

The Eli ZERO has a starting price of $11,990.

With a $200 fully refundable deposit, U.S. customers can reserve their very own Eli ZERO, with expected sales to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and deliveries to follow. Eli plans to sell through local distributors and dealer partners across the country, boasting an assembly line with a production capacity of over 4,000 vehicles per year.

As reported by Micromobility Industries, in the U.S. roughly 75% of journeys are under 10 miles and with the average new car costing well over $48,000, it is evident that many of the vehicles on U.S. streets are unnecessarily costly and oversized for short daily trips, Eli Electric Vehicles said. The Eli ZERO bridges the gap between two-wheeled vehicles and conventional cars, making everyday A-to-B travel a breeze with added comfort while enabling significant savings.

ELI ZERO Features:
The Eli ZERO is just 4.5 feet wide and 7.4 feet long, comfortably seats two people and offers premium automotive technology and features, according to Eli, including:

  • Increased range of up to 90 miles
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Soft closing doors
  • Power-assisted steering (EPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic parking brake (EPB)
  • Optional SONY infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Rear-view camera and radar parking sensors
  • Tiltable sunroof
  • Heat and air conditioning
  • and, much more.

EV Bizz

Next-Gen Battery Company Sila Appoints HR Manager

Erika Belmontes is the new HR manager at Sila’s Moses Lake, Washington, plant.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Sila, next-generation battery materials company, recently announced Erika Belmontes as the new HR Manager at its Moses Lake, Washington, plant. Belmontes has over a decade of HR experience in employee relations, organizational design, and learning and development with heavy emphasis in production manufacturing.

Belmontes will be responsible for aligning business objectives with employees and management, and partnering with the Moses Lake community on local initiatives such as the education program with Big Bend Community College and Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center, Sila said. She also will work closely with Sila headquarters on learning and development, recruiting and staffing, HR services and employee relations.

