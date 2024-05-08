Eli Opens Reservations for its Micro-EV in the US

Eli Electric Vehicles (Eli), an electric vehicle company that says it is “carving out a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs,” announced it opened reservations for its flagship vehicle, Eli ZERO, in the U.S.

The Eli ZERO will enter the U.S. market as a street-legal micro-EV designed to make commutes easier while reducing traffic congestion, inefficiency and pollution caused by large highway vehicles. Eli’s expansion in the U.S. is built on its success in Europe and French Polynesia where hundreds of vehicles have been sold and are being used for personal transportation, eco-tourism and government fleets, according to Eli.

The Eli ZERO has a starting price of $11,990.

With a $200 fully refundable deposit, U.S. customers can reserve their very own Eli ZERO, with expected sales to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and deliveries to follow. Eli plans to sell through local distributors and dealer partners across the country, boasting an assembly line with a production capacity of over 4,000 vehicles per year.

As reported by Micromobility Industries, in the U.S. roughly 75% of journeys are under 10 miles and with the average new car costing well over $48,000, it is evident that many of the vehicles on U.S. streets are unnecessarily costly and oversized for short daily trips, Eli Electric Vehicles said. The Eli ZERO bridges the gap between two-wheeled vehicles and conventional cars, making everyday A-to-B travel a breeze with added comfort while enabling significant savings.

ELI ZERO Features:

The Eli ZERO is just 4.5 feet wide and 7.4 feet long, comfortably seats two people and offers premium automotive technology and features, according to Eli, including: