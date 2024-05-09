Blink Charging Launches Preventive Maintenance Program, Blink Care

Blink Charging Co. announced the launch of Blink Care, a new, optional preventive maintenance program aimed at maximizing customer satisfaction and ensuring charger reliability at Blink charging locations, the company said.

Blink Care is designed to optimize charger uptime by providing customers with an optional service that focuses on diligent, preventative maintenance care to minimize service interruptions. Charger owners receive a detailed report on charger status and work performed with every Blink Care service visit.

Blink Care can be added to Blink’s existing warranty programs for both Level 2 and DC fast chargers. For Level 2 chargers, program benefits include two on-site check-up visits per year, equipment cleaning, RFID card reader inspection, equipment testing, and comprehensive site visit reports complete with photographs and a detailed checklist. For DC fast chargers, the Blink Care program encompasses all the benefits of the Level 2 program, with the addition of filter and coolant inspection and replacement, as needed.

“Blink prides itself on addressing feedback from EV drivers and station owners to evolve our equipment and services to satisfy customer needs and expectations,” explained Siddhartha Kodgi, vice president of operations at Blink Charging. “At Blink, we prioritize customer satisfaction as much as we do the smooth operation of each Blink charger in the market today. Our commitment to customer service means we are dedicated to supporting owners to ensure their stations consistently deliver reliable charging. By offering customers preventative maintenance services through Blink Care, we can take our charging technology to the next level of efficiency.”

“At Blink, we know widespread EV adoption hinges on range confidence, which is partly dependent on charger reliability,” added Kodgi. “The Blink Care program is an innovative solution for charger hosts to maximize uptime and ensure reliability for EV drivers.”