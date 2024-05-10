 Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

The system leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional ICE driving the front wheels.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it has been selected by a leading manufacturer of electrified vehicles to “supply a unique ELocker differential system for use on a new plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) SUV.”

Unlike traditional PHEVs, which use an electric motor and internal combustion engine to power all the drive wheels, the new model leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional internal combustion engine (ICE) driving the front wheels, the company said.

The Eaton ELocker differential is an electronic locking differential designed for drivers who want full control and traction on demand. It features net-forged gears offering the strength and durability needed for off-road and recreational driving, while its electronic controls provide driver-selectable operation and added reliability over similar air-controlled products, according to Eaton. By simply pressing a dash switch, the differential sends all available torque equally to the left and right wheels, providing maximum traction to overcome challenging terrain.

“The ELocker had to be designed to be compatible with fluid in an electric drive, which is lighter and has a lower viscosity than axle and transmission oils,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “To meet this challenge, Eaton engineers made adjustments to traditional ELocker designs by utilizing premium designs, materials and coatings.”

EV Bizz

Sona Comstar Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant in Mexico

The new facility will specialize in producing differential assemblies and reduction gears meticulously designed for BEVs.

Published:

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) announced the inauguration of its new manufacturing plant in the Fipasi Industrial Park, Silao, Mexico.

The new facility will specialize in producing differential assemblies and reduction gears meticulously designed for BEVs. Over time, it will further diversify its product range to accommodate the evolving technological advancements in electric vehicles. Sona Comstar said it recognizes the significance of North America as the largest end-market, contributing 40% to its revenue. The strategic location of the new plant in Mexico is poised to enhance the company's supply chain efficiency and responsiveness to customer demands in the region.

