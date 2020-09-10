National Pronto Awards Scholarships For 2020-21

Click Here to Read More

The recipients of Pronto scholarships are: Emily Blaettner of Boerne, Texas; Robert Blaettner of Boerne, Texas; Cole Christians of Sheldon, Iowa; Joy LaCava of Somerset, Massachusetts; Victoria Pavey of Pasadena, Texas; Paige Peace of College Station, Texas; Jeffrey Peterson of Sheldon, Iowa; Kevin Reynaga of Loma Linda, California; Jackson Ritchey of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Ethan Shortridge of Temple, Texas; Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, New Jersey; and Blake Thomas of Kingwood, Texas.

The annual Pronto Auto Service Center scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration. Candidates must be attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school.

“We want to congratulate this outstanding group of young men and women who were awarded Pronto scholarships for the upcoming school year,” said Roos. “At Pronto, our membership has always shown a strong support for providing educational opportunities for our customers and associates, and we want to thank them for their continued support of this very important program.”