Connect with us

News

National Pronto Awards Scholarships For 2020-21

 

on

National Pronto Association has awarded 12 Pronto Auto Service Center scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year, according to Robert Roos, president, National Pronto Association. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The recipients of Pronto scholarships are: Emily Blaettner of Boerne, Texas; Robert Blaettner of Boerne, Texas; Cole Christians of Sheldon, Iowa; Joy LaCava of Somerset, Massachusetts; Victoria Pavey of Pasadena, Texas; Paige Peace of College Station, Texas; Jeffrey Peterson of Sheldon, Iowa; Kevin Reynaga of Loma Linda, California; Jackson Ritchey of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Ethan Shortridge of Temple, Texas; Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, New Jersey; and Blake Thomas of Kingwood, Texas.

The annual Pronto Auto Service Center scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration. Candidates must be attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school. 

“We want to congratulate this outstanding group of young men and women who were awarded Pronto scholarships for the upcoming school year,” said Roos. “At Pronto, our membership has always shown a strong support for providing educational opportunities for our customers and associates, and we want to thank them for their continued support of this very important program.”

Advertisement

To apply for future scholarship opportunities, visit www.automotivescholarships.com. Each application will be considered for every scholarship where the application meets the qualifications.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

National Pronto Awards Scholarships For 2020-21

on

Makita Redesigns Automotive Website

on

Kurt Busch Joins FS1 NASCAR Truck Series Booth

on

Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Undercar: Wheel Bearings Are Critical For Peak Mercedes-Benz Performance

Underhood: Engine Build: 452 cid SB2 Small Block Chevy Engine

Diesel: Engine Build: Triple Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Tools & Products: Hunter Introduces New AutoComp Elite Lineup

News: Makita Redesigns Automotive Website
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect