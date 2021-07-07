New T2U Course Coming – Tire And Wheel Service Procedures

The newest course in Tomorrow’s Tech University has been finished and is being prepared for access by registered instructors to add additional learning opportunities to their current coursework, whether working through the courses in class, or assigning them out to students to complete individually.

Properly servicing future customers’ tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction. In this course students will learn how to demount a tire, service the TPMS sensor and rim, mount the new tire, and balance the assembly. We’ll cover how to properly service the wheel assembly while preventing damage and give valuable tips to make the service go smoothly and prevent damage to the tire, rim and service technician. In the course, which will be available Friday, July 9, 2021, Instructor Joe Keene from T2U discusses proper tire service procedures. Topics Include: Demounting a tire

Servicing a TPMS Sensor

Mounting a tire

Balancing a wheel assembly Approximate Course Time: 18 – 20 Minutes

For advertisers, the T2 LMS provides a gateway to instructors and their students with exclusive sponsorship of video-based courses that include content derived from technical experts pared with frontline branding and product placement within each individual course. T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.

“The mission of Tomorrow’s Tech is simple: To provide instructors at tech vocational, high schools and post-secondary colleges relevant technical content every school day in support of your efforts to prepare your classroom of students for a career in automotive service and repair,” said Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician. “Our daily e-newsletter, Tomorrow’s Tech Today, is a vital resource of helpful technical features, packed with video, podcasts and webinars. And now, our newest tool, Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.”

