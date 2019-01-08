New UAF Text Program Informs Students Of Available Scholarships

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has introduced a new text program for students, parents and instructors that would like to learn about automotive scholarship opportunities. Interested parties who text in their name and email address to 720-903-2206 will receive an instant response providing introductory details about the UAF scholarship program.

“By making this new text alert program available, students can quickly show their interest in the many scholarship opportunities made available from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its donor partners,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, co-chair of the UAF Scholarship Committee. “We will be awarding hundreds of scholarships for the upcoming school year, and this new text program will help prospective candidates stay on track to submit their applications by the March 31 deadline.”

Scholarship applications are now being accepted at the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website (automotivescholarships.com) for the 2019-20 academic year. Students attending a two-year or four-year college or university or a post-secondary vocational program, as well as high school seniors planning to attend college or vocational school, are welcome to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2019.

“To sign up to receive text information and reminders about available automotive scholarships, just text your name and email address to 720-903-2206. It’s that easy,” continued Sonnefeld. “You’ll receive a text reply and an email right away, directing you to the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central website, plus periodic follow-up reminders about available scholarships and the application deadline.”

