New Year, New Winners, Same Efforts

We're celebrating 2023! If you "New" the Guess the Car, "Year" might be a "Happy" winner.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Happy New Year, everyone. As we flip the calendar to 2023, we’re excited to announce a brand new crop of winning puzzlers. Because it’s early in the year, we started with an easy one.

(Apple) Core + Vet = Corvette

The correct answer was the Corvette and our randomly selected winners are:

David Mobley, Alief Center for Advanced Careers, Houston, TX
• McKenna Stolarik, Waterloo Senior High School, Waterloo, IL
• Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape Cod RTHS, Bourne, MA
Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord, OH
• Cris Carbajal, Cecil County School of Technology, Elkton, MD
• Annmarie Leifeste, PNW BOCES,Yorktown Hts., NY
• Devin Ho, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Joseph Grandeed, Career Tech Center of Lakawanna County, Scranton, PA
BJ Fallon, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
Jim Foster, DCMO BOCES Pole Campus, Norwich, NY

Things get a little more challenging this week – it’s Crossword Puzzle time! Complete it in one sitting and YOU might be a winner next week!

Complete This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

