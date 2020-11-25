Video
Career

November Guess The Tool Winners Announced

 

on

If you guessed that the image represented a Code Puller, you might be one of this week’s champions.
If you recognized that the picture represented a Code Puller, you might have been randomly selected as a winner in our November “Guess The Tool” MindGames contest.

This week’s winners are:

Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

Dan Hyer, Technology Center of Dupage, Addison, IL

George Walker Jr., East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, Eldorado, KS

Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Eastville, VA

Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Robert Moore, Mooresville High School – NF Woods Campus, Mooresville, NC

Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Norfolk, VA

John Stratton, OHM Boces, New Hartford, NY

Going on right now is our challenging Pop Quiz, this week focusing on the vehicle starting and charging system. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, November 29, 2020. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Connect