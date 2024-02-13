 NPW Welcomes Automotive Installers Warehouse to Its Network

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

NPW Welcomes Automotive Installers Warehouse to Its Network

Automotive Installers Warehouse has been an NPW customer since 2013 and has merged with NPW as part of its ongoing expansion.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

National Auto Parts Warehouse Companies (NPW) has added Automotive Installers Warehouse (AIW) into its network. The company said AIW, a loyal NPW customer since 2013, has merged with NPW as part of its ongoing expansion endeavors.

Related Articles

Under the leadership of owner Omar Mesa, AIW has consistently provided service and expertise to its clientele. Mesa has transitioned to NPW with the merger, bringing his experience and industry knowledge to the team, NPW said.

Commenting on the decision to join NPW, Mesa expressed confidence in NPW’s position as a leading supplier and stated, “NPW has been a great partner to AIW over the years, and I am excited to continue serving our customers as part of the NPW family.”

“We are thrilled to welcome AIW to NPW and are confident that their expertise and customer-centric approach will enhance our capabilities in serving this market,” said Chris Pacey, NPW CEO. “This expansion aligns with our strategic goal of strengthening our presence in South Florida, and we look forward to leveraging AIW’s resources to better serve our customers in this region.”

As part of the integration process, AIW’s location has been consolidated into NPW’s Miami facility, further streamlining operations and improving service efficiency, the company said.

You May Also Like

News

CAWA Accepting Applications for MPA Scholarship Awards

The deadline for submitting applications for the MPA Selwyn Joffe Awards is May 31.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

CAWA announced the opening of applications for the Motorcar Parts of America - Selwyn Joffe Awards. The awards provide scholarships to high school teachers to support their automotive programs. 

The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, 2024.

"CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry", said Rodney Pierini, president and CEO, in announcing the availability of scholarships.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
WIN’s 2024 Scholarship Program Now Open

WIN has joined forces with CREF to expand its scholarship reach and increase application opportunities.

By Nadine Battah
MEMA Issues Statement on Tax Relief for Working Families Act

This measure contains the restoration of one year deductibility of research and development expenses, a key legislative priority for the association.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated Introduces February Free Fuel Fridays

Federated will announce the four winners on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages, each of whom will receive a $50 gift card.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Allison Transmission Launching Allison Ventures

It will invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

UAF Auto, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline is March 31

The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

By Nadine Battah
PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 12 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By Nadine Battah
Mitchell 1 Scholarship Applications Being Accepted Now

High school seniors and college students in the U.S. and Canada can apply for the scholarship through March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GB Reman Expands Gasoline Direct Fuel Injection Program

The expansion includes 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff