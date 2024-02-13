NPW Welcomes Automotive Installers Warehouse to Its Network

National Auto Parts Warehouse Companies (NPW) has added Automotive Installers Warehouse (AIW) into its network. The company said AIW, a loyal NPW customer since 2013, has merged with NPW as part of its ongoing expansion endeavors.

Under the leadership of owner Omar Mesa, AIW has consistently provided service and expertise to its clientele. Mesa has transitioned to NPW with the merger, bringing his experience and industry knowledge to the team, NPW said.

Commenting on the decision to join NPW, Mesa expressed confidence in NPW’s position as a leading supplier and stated, “NPW has been a great partner to AIW over the years, and I am excited to continue serving our customers as part of the NPW family.”

“We are thrilled to welcome AIW to NPW and are confident that their expertise and customer-centric approach will enhance our capabilities in serving this market,” said Chris Pacey, NPW CEO. “This expansion aligns with our strategic goal of strengthening our presence in South Florida, and we look forward to leveraging AIW’s resources to better serve our customers in this region.”

As part of the integration process, AIW’s location has been consolidated into NPW’s Miami facility, further streamlining operations and improving service efficiency, the company said.