SEMA Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2019

SEMA is now accepting applications for the 2019 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund for students preparing for careers in the auto or auto-parts industries.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators.

Students can apply for the scholarship at sema.org/scholarships. The deadline for the program is March 1, 2019. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, such as accounting, sales and marketing and engineering. Additionally, scholarship recipients are invited to attend the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas and be recognized during an awards luncheon.

“One of SEMA’s main initiatives is to engage, motivate and support the future innovators and leaders of the aftermarket industry,” said SEMA Chairman-Elect Tim Martin. “Through programs like the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, we can provide financial support to any student in the country working toward a career in our industry.”

The program also includes a loan forgiveness aspect that offers financial awards to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the United States

