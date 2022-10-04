 September Pop Quiz Shows Student Success
Career

September Pop Quiz Shows Student Success

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.
on

If you knew the correct answers to five random questions regarding general automotive trivia, congratulations. You’ve been entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation. If your name is listed below, double congratulations!

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Congratulations to:

Shawn Conell, UAF/CTC Automotive Technology, Fairbanks, AK

Ethan Gardner, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN

Seth James, Davie County High School, Mocksville, NC

Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

Ronald Snow, EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA

Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

Phil Jacques, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI

Matthew Turner, Effingham College & Career Academy, Rincon, GA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a bonus August  Guess the Car. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, October 9, 2022

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

