Tech Rocks Nominations Close January 14th

The Grand Prize includes a trip to Arizona to be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Help the TechForce Foundation celebrate techs’ contributions as role models in their shops and communities. Nominate colleagues, mentors, friends, and even yourself for a chance to win at TechForce.org/TechsRock.

Categories: Automotive & Motorsports; Diesel; Collision, Restoration & Welding; Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine; and Evolving Technologies.

Prize: The Grand Prize includes a trip to Arizona to be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale, a custom toolbox and to join TechForce’s Partner Summit for dinner on March 5, 2024. See more about prizes at TechForce.org/TechsRock!

Judges:

  • ChrisFix, The World’s Largest Automotive YouTuber
  • Sabré Cook, Professional Racing Driver & Mechanical Engineer
  • JP Emerson, Automotive Journalist & Host of The JP Emerson Show
  • John Gardner, Host of “Tech Garage” & “Motorhead Garage” TV series
  • MBP, Shoreline, and Six, Hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast
  • Humble Mechanic, Host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel
  • Frank Leutz, Host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and Owner of Desert Car Care of Chandler
  • Emily Reeves, Co-Host of Flying Sparks Garage
  • Brandon Steckler, Technical Editor at Motor Age Magazine
  • Micki Woods, President of Micki Woods Marketing & Host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast
Click Here To Nominate

