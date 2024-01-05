Tech Rocks Nominations Close January 14th

Help the TechForce Foundation celebrate techs’ contributions as role models in their shops and communities. Nominate colleagues, mentors, friends, and even yourself for a chance to win at TechForce.org/TechsRock.
Categories: Automotive & Motorsports; Diesel; Collision, Restoration & Welding; Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine; and Evolving Technologies.
Prize: The Grand Prize includes a trip to Arizona to be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale, a custom toolbox and to join TechForce’s Partner Summit for dinner on March 5, 2024. See more about prizes at TechForce.org/TechsRock!
Judges:
- ChrisFix, The World’s Largest Automotive YouTuber
- Sabré Cook, Professional Racing Driver & Mechanical Engineer
- JP Emerson, Automotive Journalist & Host of The JP Emerson Show
- John Gardner, Host of “Tech Garage” & “Motorhead Garage” TV series
- MBP, Shoreline, and Six, Hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast
- Humble Mechanic, Host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel
- Frank Leutz, Host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and Owner of Desert Car Care of Chandler
- Emily Reeves, Co-Host of Flying Sparks Garage
- Brandon Steckler, Technical Editor at Motor Age Magazine
- Micki Woods, President of Micki Woods Marketing & Host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast