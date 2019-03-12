Career/Scholarship
TechForce Foundation Launches 2019 ‘FutureTechs Rock Awards’

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

TechForce Foundation has kicked off its new ‘FutureTechs Rock Awards’ program to honor the best students enrolled in transportation technician educational programs across the country.

Winners will be eligible to win special prizes, a TechForce Foundation Scholarship and be recognized throughout the industry via both digital and print promotion.

“It’s inspiring to witness so many promising student technicians across the country making such significant impacts on both their schools and communities,” said Jennifer Maher, Executive Director of TechForce Foundation. “The FutureTechs Rock Awards recognize these talented individuals for their commitment to ensuring the future of American transportation. They are showing us firsthand that automotive and diesel technicians are a high-tech, in-demand, STEM profession.”

2019 TechForce FutureTechs Rock Awards categories include:

  • Automotive,
  • Diesel – On-Road,
  • Diesel – Off-Road ,
  • Motorcycle & ATV,
  • Marine & Watercraft,
  • Aviation,
  • Motorsports,
  • Restoration, and
  • Collision Repair.

Category winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including Bogi Lateiner, and will receive a prize tool voucher sponsored by Snap-on Tools.

One Grand Prize Winner will have the option to choose between a TechForce Foundation Scholarship or sponsored cash prizes. The Awards are open to students enrolled in high-school and post-secondary transportation education programs.

Nominations close on March 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. (PT). Visit TechForceFoundation.org/FutureTechsRock for more information.

