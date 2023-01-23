TechForce Launches 2023 ‘FutureTechs Rock’ Awards

TechForce Foundation’s annual FutureTechs Rock Awards were created to honor aspiring technicians and recognize those students with a promising future in the transportation industry. Now in its fifth year, the FutureTechs Rock Awards are open, and nominations will be accepted through February 10, 2023 at 5 PM Pacific/8 PM Eastern.

Thousands in prizes will be awarded to ten student technicians who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their education and training, and are driving the future of our industry!

Each of the ten (10) Category Winners, as selected by a panel of industry judges, will receive a prize package valued at nearly $700 from TechForce partners including Advance Auto Parts, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, NISSAN, Snap-on, Volvo and WD-40 Company.



from TechForce partners including Advance Auto Parts, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, NISSAN, Snap-on, Volvo and WD-40 Company. One Grand Prize Winner –chosen by popular vote– will receive $1,000 TechForce scholarship and an additional $2,000 in prizes from TechForce partners including Advance Auto Parts, CRC Industries, NISSAN, Snap-on and WD-40 Company.

Students will be considered for one of ten categories depending on their academic program’s focus, including Automotive, Diesel On-Road and Off-Road, Motorcycle/ATV, Marine/Watercraft, Aviation, Restoration, Motorsports (pit crew/racing), Collision Repair and Welding/CNC.

A panel of industry experts will select one finalist from each of the ten categories. The Category Winners will be announced on February 27, 2023 and online Grand Prize voting will continue until March 3, 2023. The Grand Prize winner will be announced March 7, 2023.

Past winners have remarked on the FutureTechs Rock Awards, “Just being nominated means so much… This experience encourages me to do my best… It’s a great feeling to know that other people recognize my hard work.” Meet last year’s winners here.

The FutureTechs Rock Awards are part of TechForce Foundation’s workforce development initiative to help inspire and support tomorrow’s workforce of technicians.

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional transportation technicians. The Foundation distributes more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants annually, thanks to its generous corporate sponsors and donors, and spearheads an industry-wide workforce development initiative to help encourage and support more young people to pursue the vehicle technician profession. For more information, visit www.techforce.org.