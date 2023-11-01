 The Keys To A Successful Electric School Bus Rollout

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

The Keys To A Successful Electric School Bus Rollout

How does a district know the best way to modify their infrastructure for electrification when every school is different?

Avatar
By David Sickels

Hearing a lot about electric school buses lately? That’s no coincidence. Last year, the EPA announced the Clean School Bus Program, offering a $5 billion investment for low-emission school buses over the next five years, and the EPA says it will make another $1 billion available for clean school buses in the 2023 fiscal year. Yes, electric school buses and the infrastructure to support them are a massive investment, but school districts around the country with an appetite for electrification know there may be no better time to take the plunge.

Related Articles

Many of those school districts are relying on their OEM partnerships to make the transition from diesel to electric. According to Arjun Nair, manager of electric vehicle programs at Thomas Built Buses, a successful electric bus rollout takes much more than district stakeholders being knowledgeable about just the vehicles themselves.

“For a customer to go through this transition, we definitely want to help the customer understand what they have to consider before they get along on this journey. We try to educate the customer about the product and about what are the other factors they need to be successful, then we have our resources, our experts within the company, who would help them evaluate their needs more specifically and suggest the options that they have to mitigate any of the challenges that they see,” Nair says.

On this episode of The Amped EV Podcast, Nair joins us to explain more of the reasons electric buses are catching on, the advantages of electric school bus adoption, identifying the best routes for school bus electrification and why designing an electric school bus is a challenge like no other.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Arjun Nair, manager of electric vehicle programs at Thomas Built Buses. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Honda Prologue All-Electric SUV Debuts

The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower, 333 lb.-ft. of torque and a 300-mile range.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Honda has officially introduced its 2024 Prologue midsize SUV, with an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles. Its DC fast charging capability is capable of adding 65 miles of range in 10 minutes. Drivetrain options include single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower and 333 lb.-ft. of torque.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Volvo Announces Plan to End Diesel Car Production

Diesel car production will cease in 2024 to accelerate Volvo’s shift to electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Amerit Fleet Solutions Inks Service Agreement with ChargePoint

Amerit Fleet will provide maintenance and support for ChargePoint stations across the United States.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis Announces Site for US StarPlus Energy Gigafactory

Kokomo, Indiana, will be the site for a second battery manufacturing facility as part of the StarPlus Energy joint venture.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
American Battery Solutions Inks Supply Deal with NFI Group

The company will supply battery packs for NFI subsidiary New Flyer’s 35-, 40- and 60-foot battery-electric transit buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Featured at Miami Electrify Expo

The event will be held Oct. 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The low-entry 4×2 buses’ batteries offer up to 520 kWh energy storage capacity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in NC Plant

Autel plans to produce up to 5,000 DC fast chargers annually at the 200,000 sq.-ft. facility in Greensboro.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai EVs to Add North American Charging Standard

Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff