This Week’s Winners Pass The Baton – And The Test

My old track coach used to say “If you can accept losing, you can’t win.” This week’s MindGames puzzle brought out nothing but champions.

Everyone who answered the quiz crossed the finish line together – congratulations! The correct answer, of course, was Relay Tester. Here are our 10 randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. This week it’s a goofy Christmas-themed quiz that should be incredibly simple – get all five right and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, January 1. Kick off 2023 with an entry!

