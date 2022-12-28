 This Week's Winners Pass The Baton - And The Test
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

This Week's Winners Pass The Baton - And The Test

on

Are You Ready to Rock in 2023?

on

Winner Wednesday - Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

on

Future Techs Aren't The Only Ones In Short Supply
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas Video

Auto Pros Visits Hybrid Shop of The Carolinas

B'laster Names December Instructor Of The Year Candidate Video

B'laster Names December Instructor Of The Year Candidate

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Electric Power Steering Evolution

Undercar: Electric Power Steering Evolution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

This Week’s Winners Pass The Baton – And The Test

New puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged and entertained.
Advertisement
 

on

My old track coach used to say “If you can accept losing, you can’t win.” This week’s MindGames puzzle brought out nothing but champions.

Advertisement

Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

Relay Tester

Everyone who answered the quiz crossed the finish line together – congratulations! The correct answer, of course, was Relay Tester. Here are our 10 randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University Beebe, Searcy, AR
• Mark de la Vega, Lockport Twp. High School, Lockport, IL
• Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Hts., NY
• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND
• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Lake Okeechobee, FL
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
• Bob Thompson, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
• Mark Kinnikin, Delaware Tech Community College, Dover, DE
• Paul Friedt, Copper Mountain College, Joshua Tree, CA

Advertisement

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. This week it’s a goofy Christmas-themed quiz that should be incredibly simple – get all five right and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, January 1. Kick off 2023 with an entry!

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Training: Register to Attend the Summit Racing Livestream

Career: Bonus November Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

Career: Read The November/December Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

Career: Giving Thanks For November PopQuiz Entrants

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician