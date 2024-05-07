Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Adam Nichols’ venture into the automotive realm started at the young age of 10, fueled by the adrenaline rush of motocross racing and his tiny 125cc two-stroke Kawasaki. For 7 years he’d race at the track with his dad, and after countless times blowing off the top end of his bike, his dad had him start fixing it himself.

That early knack for racing and fixing bikes eventually evolved into a full-blown passion for all things diesel once he got into high school. That passion has stuck with him ever since.

“Back in 2008 or so, I had a neighbor who was the brother of an employee at Twisted Diesel, a shop down the way from me,” Nichols says. “I remember him coming home at the end of the day and letting the smoke blow out and I always thought that was really cool.

During his last two years of high school, Adam studied at a technical center for automotive work and accepted an internship at Twisted Diesel in his final year. Upon graduation he worked for the shop full-time for about a year before leaving and beginning his own journey.