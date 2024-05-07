 Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins Engine

At Back Bay Diesel Performance, repair and performance work are taken very seriously.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Related Articles

Adam Nichols’ venture into the automotive realm started at the young age of 10, fueled by the adrenaline rush of motocross racing and his tiny 125cc two-stroke Kawasaki. For 7 years he’d race at the track with his dad, and after countless times blowing off the top end of his bike, his dad had him start fixing it himself.

That early knack for racing and fixing bikes eventually evolved into a full-blown passion for all things diesel once he got into high school. That passion has stuck with him ever since.

“Back in 2008 or so, I had a neighbor who was the brother of an employee at Twisted Diesel, a shop down the way from me,” Nichols says. “I remember him coming home at the end of the day and letting the smoke blow out and I always thought that was really cool.

During his last two years of high school, Adam studied at a technical center for automotive work and accepted an internship at Twisted Diesel in his final year. Upon graduation he worked for the shop full-time for about a year before leaving and beginning his own journey.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

Diesel

Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this diesel build by Addicted Performance Diesel’s shop owner, Jason Stott.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah
Published:

This article is courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Jason Stott developed his expertise in diesel mechanics and hydraulics under the guidance of his father growing up. Following high school, his passion for truck pulling led him to explore opportunities to cover the costs associated with competitions and truck maintenance. To generate income, Jason started taking on repair side jobs, and quickly found he needed to take the next big step.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Check out the latest diesel of the week!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Check out what’s under the hood of this 1962 Ford Country Squire.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Billet Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

It’s the pinnacle of Scheid Diesel builds, so don’t miss what’s in and on this engine.

By Greg Jones
All-Billet Duramax Drag-and-Drive Engine

This engine is tailored for drag racing and drag-and-drive events. Check it out!

By Greg Jones

Other Posts

New ProMAXX Diesel Fuel Injector Seal Puller/Saver ProKits

Ford Power Stroke 6.7L & GM Duramax 6.6L ProKits easily remove compression seals and shorten repair times.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Diesel

Today’s profiles are actively servicing heavy-duty vehicles in the Southwest.

By Doug Kaufman
Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Check out what Dylan Ford of Abilene Diesel Performance put together in this build.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo “Shredder” 5.9L Cummins Engine

Take a look at what went into this build!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff