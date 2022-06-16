UCC Record-Setting 6.7L Cummins Engine

Click Here to Read More

Well, he’s done it again. For the second year in a row, Justin Zeigler of Zeigler Diesel Performance has won the Ultimate Callout Challenge. He’s been a big name in the diesel performance scene for some time now, but this may just be his crowning achievement. That is, unless he tops himself in the future.

Over the course of the three-day UCC event, 15 competitors duked it out across different events: drag racing, the chassis dyno, and sled pulling. The repeat win from Zeigler didn’t come without some fierce competition throughout the weekend, with Derek Rose finishing only 77 points shy in second place, and Tony Burkhard and Chris Patterson trailing closely in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Day 1 featured excellent drag racing, with three competitors – including Justin Zeigler – all making 4-second passes. Day 2 was the highlight of this year’s event though, and will undoubtably be the talking point that gets thrown around until UCC 2023. Since the event started in 2016, competitors have been chomping at the bit to build huge horsepower, with 3,000-horsepower being the ultimate goal. Obviously, this feat has been done in the gas world and more recently in the diesel world outside of the UCC competition. However, the chassis dyno requires traction, especially when talking about 3,000 hp.

This wasn’t an issue for Zeigler though, who came out on top with shocking results. Zeigler dyno’d his truck last in line, and at that time, 2,621.1 horsepower and 3,677.3-lb./ft. of torque were the numbers to beat. While it was expected that his Cummins would produce big numbers, no one expected what would happen next.

Not only did Zeigler hit that 3,000-horsepower mark, he shot passed it in a triumphant dyno performance that resulted in a whopping 3,336 horsepower and 3,642.20-lb./ft. of torque! Surpassing second place by over 700 horsepower and setting a monumental new event record is more than you can ask, but even more impressive is that his dyno performance came off the heels of him making a 4.99-second pass the day before. This was the first time Zeigler made a 4-second pass, and it was in his Super Stock 2nd-Gen Ram, which had previously not been out on the track since Justin bought the truck.