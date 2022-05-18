1,400-HP 6.4L Cummins Engine

Click Here to Read More

A few weeks ago, the Engine Builder team traveled down to Canton, OH for a visit to Zeigler Diesel Performance. Frequent readers will be familiar with the name, as we’ve featured owner Justin Zeigler and his high-octane escapades a few times in our Diesel of the Week series and other areas of Engine Builder. Non-frequent readers will likely still recognize the name, as Zeigler is a growing name/brand in the diesel world.

Winning the Ultimate Callout Challenge last year was a big win for him, proving his expertise in diesel motorsports and engine work. When he’s not preparing his own racing machine, he’s managing his business and completing general repair and performance work. When we stopped in, he was building a new Cummins engine for Travis Richards, a close friend who went to Diesel Power Challenge with Zeigler a few years ago.

“We do all his engine work, tuning and everything like that,” Zeigler says. “This is going in his personal race truck and it’s going to be a good, all-around street toy that he’s going to beat the snot out of with a big single charger and a bunch of nitrous.”

Zeigler added that Richards mentioned driving the truck this year at King of the Street, where he’ll be competing in racing, pulling and dyno events. As with any event of this nature, a solid diesel engine is needed to keep up with the pack and be competitive. A Cummins engine was the obvious choice.