University Of The Aftermarket Foundation Awards Record-Setting Number Of Scholarships

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Nearly 400 students were recently selected to receive scholarships totaling a record-setting $557,600, according to Pete Kornafel, MAAP and Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, co-chairmen, education and scholarship committee, University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF).

The scholarship recipients will attend either a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program in the 2019-20 academic year, and each will receive a scholarship worth $1,000 to $5,000 to advance their education. The vast majority are studying to become a mechanical, collision or heavy duty repair professional or pursuing a business or engineering degree that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. A complete list can be found atuofafoundation.com/recipients.html.

“We are very pleased that the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and its donor partners can help so many talented students further their education,” said Kornafel. “I want to thank our team of industry volunteers, led by my co-chair Danielle, who generously donated their time to review so many scholarship applications this year.”

“The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has reached a new milestone by awarding over $550,000 of scholarships to worthy students preparing to enter the workforce,” said Bob Egan, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “While the amount of scholarships awarded this year is impressive, there is more work to do when you consider the size of our industry. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is working diligently to expand the number of scholarships and educational opportunities available in order to help develop a strong aftermarket work force.”