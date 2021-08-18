 Winner Wednesday- August Crossword Champs Announced
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Winner Wednesday- August Crossword Champs Announced

on

3 Back to School Tips For Every Student Technician

on

August MindGames Winners Knew Pop Quiz Details

on

Cell Phones and Customer Behavior
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: GM Passlock Diagnostics Video
play

VIDEO: GM Passlock Diagnostics

VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own Video
play

VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?

Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter

Underhood: Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Winner Wednesday- August Crossword Champs Announced

Hey, we get it – crosswords take time. Congratulations to this week’s champions!
 

on

What’s a six-letter word for one who completes the MindGames Crossword Puzzle? Winner.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Congratulations to those who not only completed the puzzle in one sitting but were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!

  • Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
  • Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
  • John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
  • Keith Painter, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
  • Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology
  • Ed Miraglia, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY
  • Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Tech, Greensboro, NC
  • Mike McCord, TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN
  • Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, IN
  • Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Car MindGame before midnight, August, 22, 2021.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: ‘Guess The Car’ A Real Party This Month

Commentary: Losing Your Cool: When Compressors Go Bad

Career: Six-Letter Word For Crossword Player: Winner

Career: Body Shop Owner Eyes $1 Million In Sales By Age 32

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician