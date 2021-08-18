Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Career
Winner Wednesday- August Crossword Champs Announced
Hey, we get it – crosswords take time. Congratulations to this week’s champions!
What’s a six-letter word for one who completes the MindGames Crossword Puzzle? Winner.
Congratulations to those who not only completed the puzzle in one sitting but were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!
- Robert Johnson, Monongalia Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV
- Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
- John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
- Keith Painter, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
- Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology
- Ed Miraglia, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY
- Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Tech, Greensboro, NC
- Mike McCord, TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN
- Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, IN
- Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Car MindGame before midnight, August, 22, 2021.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.