Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers
MindGames puzzles are designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity.
How hard could it possibly be, to figure out 20 words from occasionally vague clues? The concept is simple – the execution is occasionally more challenging.
For those who did complete the October Crossword Puzzle, sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN, congratulations. You were entered into this week’s drawing for a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.
This week’s satisfied winners are:
• Kaitlyn Eichelmann, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
• Jason DeLosh, Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, Kansas City, MO
• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Dan Murphy, Nature Coast Technical High School, Brooksville, FL
• Dontay Arnold, Bristol Technical Educational Center, Bristol, CT
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN
• Annmarie Leifeste, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Heights, NY
Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just figure out the Guess The Tool contest before midnight, October 23.
