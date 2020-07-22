Connect with us
Winners Announced For July Crossword Puzzle

 

These winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s. Enter for your chance to win today!
Congratulations to the winners who successfully completed the July Crossword Puzzle! Names were randomly selected from all correct entries.

• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Dover, DE;

• Brad Lancaster, Buhl School District, Buhl, ID;

• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, Odessa, TX;

• Mike McCord, TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN;

• Jonathan Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX;

• Peter Desoto, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL;

• Steve Marquze, PNW Boces Yorktown Heights, Yorktown Heights, NY;

• Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA;

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA;

• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY.

Click here to solve this week’s Guess The Tool contest for your chance to win a $10 McDonald’s gift Card!

