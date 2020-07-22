Winners Announced For July Crossword Puzzle

Congratulations to the winners who successfully completed the July Crossword Puzzle! Names were randomly selected from all correct entries.
• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Dover, DE;
• Brad Lancaster, Buhl School District, Buhl, ID;
• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, Odessa, TX;
• Mike McCord, TCAT Whiteville, Whiteville, TN;
• Jonathan Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX;
• Peter Desoto, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL;
• Steve Marquze, PNW Boces Yorktown Heights, Yorktown Heights, NY;
• Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA;
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA;
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY.
