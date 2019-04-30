Yokohama, Subaru Sponsor Pastrana And Bilko For One Lap of America

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana and fellow Nitro Circus member Blake “Bilko” Williams will go head to head in this year’s One Lap of America, courtesy of Yokohama Tire and Subaru of America.

Yokohama is sponsoring the two drivers in the contest, which runs May 4-11, and Subaru Motorsports USA will provide a pair of WRX STI Type RA vehicles for a head-to-head showdown.

Pastrana and Bilko, both Team Yokohama members and the winners of last year’s Stock Touring division in a Subaru WRX STI, will compete against each other in the eight-day, 3,379-mile race instead of being teammates.

“Travis and Bilko are both super competitors so I’m sure they’ll put on a show in this classic race,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “They’ll be on the new ADVAN A052 tires for One Lap 2019, so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top.”

“The WRX STI Type RA was designed to be track-ready without sacrificing comfort for the street,” said William Stokes, motorsports manager for Subaru of America. “With One Lap demanding both serious track performance and long-distance highway driving, Travis and Bilko will definitely be putting their cars to the test.”

“Last year’s One Lap event was a blast,” Pastrana said. “Bilko and I got a chance to experience the event and push the Subaru WRX STI and Yokohama tires to the limits. We decided at the end of last year’s event that we had to do it again…but on different teams! This year is going to be even better.”

Pastrana is ready. His co-driver this time is author and former Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell. “I’m going with the ‘Lone Survivor,’” he said. “He’s mentally tough and has experience behind the wheel.”

Williams is going with his friend, Nitro Circus athlete and X Games gold medalist, Josh “Sheeny” Sheehan. “Last year was such an awesome time,” said Williams. “I had a blast battling with the competition and also the on-going rivalry with Travis. I can’t thank Yokohama, Nitro Circus and Subaru Motorsports USA enough for the support, and the crew from One Lap for putting on such a rad event!”

Pastrana and Williams’ exploits will be posted at instagram.com/yokohamatire.

One Lap of America started in the early 1970s when auto journalist Brock Yates created the now infamous Cannonball Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash – a flat out, no-holds-barred race from New York City to Redondo Beach, California. In 1992, Yates configured the Cannonball One Lap of America into the format it uses today: nearly 24 hours a day of driving with competitions taking place as time trials on race tracks throughout the country.