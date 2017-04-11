AeroMobil To Announce Its Next Generation Flying Car At Top Marques Monaco 2017

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The new model of AeroMobil will be the company’s first commercially available vehicle featuring hundreds of improvements, both in design and in engineering, compared to the prototype unveiled two and half years ago in Vienna, Austria. The team behind the newest AeroMobil, led by Juraj Vaculik, CEO and Douglas MacAndrew, CTO, built the vehicle in compliance with the existing regulatory frameworks for both cars and airplanes, and is looking forward demonstrating it to the first potential customers and future investors in Monaco.​



AeroMobil is completely integrated aircraft as well as a fully functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion. By combining aero and car functionality in perfect harmony it heralds a new era in efficient and exciting travel, offering users an unparalleled choice of transport on the road or in the air. AeroMobil aims to make personal transportation vastly more efficient and environmentally friendly by allowing significantly faster door-to-door travel for medium distance trips and in areas with limited or missing road infrastructure.​

The future is here. Next generation of AeroMobil will be available for pre-orders during this year.​

Visitors to the show will be able to see newest AeroMobil at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco from April 20 to April 23, 2017.​

For more information: press.aeromobil.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.