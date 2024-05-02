Dana Releases Rear Semi-Float Axles for Jeeps 

Dana Incorporated’s new The Ultimate Dana 60 rear semi-float axles provide Jeep owners with a direct-fit, bolt-in upgrade solution that is built for superior strength inside and out, the company said.

“To get the most out of their vehicles, Jeep owners should consider axle upgrades,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Understanding the differences between semi-floating axles and full-floating axles can help enthusiasts make decisions that ensure the most fun and the least downtime on the trail.”

A semi-floating axle system transmits torque while the axle shaft itself bears the weight of the vehicle, according to Dana. This design affords a limited-load capacity, yet these axles are lighter in weight. With a full-floating axle system, the vehicle weight is supported by the hub and axle housing and not by the axle shaft itself, Dana said. Previously, The Ultimate Dana 60 axles were only available as full-float axles for Jeep applications.

“Hardcore off-roading takes a tremendous toll on any axle so upgrading to an axle that is built for extreme performance is a popular, practical modification,” added Nunnery. “But for vehicles with semi-floating rear axles, an upgrade to a full-floating axle is not necessarily the only answer. Enthusiasts will find that The Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float axle is specifically engineered for maximum strength and durability and is an ideal choice for any adventure.”