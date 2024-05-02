 Dana Releases Rear Semi-Float Axles for Jeeps 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Dana Releases Rear Semi-Float Axles for Jeeps 

The axles provide Jeep owners with a direct-fit, bolt-in upgrade solution that is built for superior strength inside and out, the company said.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Dana Incorporated’s new The Ultimate Dana 60 rear semi-float axles provide Jeep owners with a direct-fit, bolt-in upgrade solution that is built for superior strength inside and out, the company said.

Related Articles

“To get the most out of their vehicles, Jeep owners should consider axle upgrades,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Understanding the differences between semi-floating axles and full-floating axles can help enthusiasts make decisions that ensure the most fun and the least downtime on the trail.”

A semi-floating axle system transmits torque while the axle shaft itself bears the weight of the vehicle, according to Dana. This design affords a limited-load capacity, yet these axles are lighter in weight. With a full-floating axle system, the vehicle weight is supported by the hub and axle housing and not by the axle shaft itself, Dana said. Previously, The Ultimate Dana 60 axles were only available as full-float axles for Jeep applications.  

“Hardcore off-roading takes a tremendous toll on any axle so upgrading to an axle that is built for extreme performance is a popular, practical modification,” added Nunnery. “But for vehicles with semi-floating rear axles, an upgrade to a full-floating axle is not necessarily the only answer. Enthusiasts will find that The Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float axle is specifically engineered for maximum strength and durability and is an ideal choice for any adventure.”

You May Also Like

News

BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Grew company from small machine shop to global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah
Published:

Don Henthorn, owner and founder of BendPak Inc., peacefully passed away at home Thursday, March 28, at the age of 85. Under his leadership, BendPak has grown from a small machine shop to one of the world’s leading manufacturers of car lifts and automotive service equipment.

Management and operations of the privately owned company are unchanged. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ContiConnect Lite to Allow Digital Tire Management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers monitor the condition of their tires via bluetooth.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AAPEX Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Shows in 2023  

This is the second consecutive year that AAPEX earned a spot in TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TOPDON USA Makes $25,000 Donation to TechForce Foundation

TOPDON has donated over $66K to aid organizations & schools that are dedicated to preparing the next generation of technicians.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

DENSO, Manufacture 2030 Partner to Improve Sustainability

DENSO’s targets include reducing the carbon outputs of its global supply chain by 25%, by the 2030 fiscal year.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BBB Industries Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

This year, BBB set a goal to decrease its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 50 percent before 2027.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bendix Releases Technical Materials for ADAS Support

They are designed to help technicians properly set up, inspect, and diagnose several components integrated with ADAS.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Continental Celebrates Expansion in South Carolina

The 90,000-square-foot-building has capacity for 350 employees and is designed and built for future expansion potential.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff