Camso Sponsors AMA Championship Snow Bike Series



Camso has become a supporting sponsor of the AMA Championship Snow Bike Series. The AMA Championship Snow Bike Series is a official winter sport race, managed by Big Nasty Hillclimb, LLC (BNHC).

“We’re proud to support this group in a shared effort, between industry manufacturers, avid motorcyclists, and various winter venues which support motorized activities,” says Bruce Dashnaw, sales and marketing director – Powersports at Camso.

The Snow Bike Series consists of nine events in seven U.S. states. Riders are challenged by a motocross-inspired half-mile track made up of turns, jumps, banks, whoops and dips. The events draw spectators and fans of powersports, motorsports and winter action sports, living in areas of the U.S. where winter powersports are a significant part of local life.



For the 2017 season, Camso is supporting riders Colton Sturm, Phil Smage and Cody Thompson with their new dirt-to-snow (DTS) conversion system. The company anticipates more riders will be considering the Camso DTS 129 both on and off-track. Learn more about the competitions at amachampionshipsnowbikeseries.com.

“Racing pushes the limits and boundaries of both products and riders,” adds Dashnaw. “That in turn pushes Camso to produce innovative new products that allow our sponsored riders, and all of our customers to go further.”

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.