The Collision Centers In Long Island, NY, Highlights Longtime Painter Cesar Estrella

In March, Cesar Estrella will celebrate his 15th year with The Collision Centers, an MSO in Long Island, NY.

Estrella, the head painter at the MSO’s Patchogue, NY, store, “has trained multiple people to become painters and has been there to mentor and guide them throughout their career journey,” The Collision Centers says in a Facebook post.

“With his dedication over the years, he is always striving to be the best he can be,” the MSO says of Estrella. “Whether it is with his family and friends or the paint jobs he does, his hard work never goes unnoticed.”

Joey Amodei III, the manager of the Patchogue store, adds that Estrella “brings a smile to my face every day he walks in the door.”

“We can’t thank Cesar enough for his positive attitude and loyalty to The Collision Centers,” the MSO concludes. “He is part of the TCC family and we plan to keep it that way for a very long time. Thank you, Cesar!!”

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.

