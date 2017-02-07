High Schoolers Test Auto Repair Skills In Ashland

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Massachusetts high school students recently participated in this year’s Massachusetts State Automobile Dealers Association competition.

From Jim Haddadin’s article on the Wicked Local Upton website:

Peering at the underside of a BMW 3 Series, high school students Jonathan Hernandez and Jared Stanovich pondered Saturday how to inspect the ball joint at the center of the left wheel.

Hernandez shined a flashlight into the wheel well, strategizing with his classmate about how to hoist the car in the air and diagnose a problem with the suspension.

“I think you’d want to lift it from right here,” the 16-year-old said, pointing to a spot behind the wheel.

With five minutes on the clock, Tom Lang of Hunter Engineering continued to quiz the two juniors, testing the skills they learned through automotive classes at Blackstone Valley Regional Technical High School.

