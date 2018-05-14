Idemitsu Lubricants America Named Technical Partner, Sponsor Of Subaru Rally Team USA

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Idemitsu Lubricants America will be joining the Subaru Rally Team USA as a Technical Partner and sponsor for the 2018 race season. Idemitsu Lubricants America will be represented by both the stage rally and rallycross programs of Subaru Rally Team USA in 2018 and the team will reveal a special Idemitsu livery on one of their competition cars this summer as part of the agreement.

Idemitsu Lubricants America is currently the official factory fill oil for all Subaru vehicles in the USA and is the eighth largest lubricant manufacturer globally. The Idemitsu Lubricants America Research and Development team will work closely with Vermont SportsCar to develop advanced full-synthetic formulations specifically engineered for modern-day rally racing.

“The rally cars built by Vermont SportsCar are known for testing race cars to their limits in mixed media rally racing. We are excited to showcase our Idemitsu brand and products with Subaru and Rallycross racing fans this season,” said Idemitsu Lubricant America’s Aftermarket Director Tom Braun.

“As the official factory fill oil for Subaru, Idemitsu Lubricants America is held in high regard and has an excellent reputation,” adds Lance Smith, President of Vermont SportsCar. “We are excited to begin working with them to help expand their brand presence while harnessing their technical ability to improve our own performance, it will be a fruitful relationship.”

Subaru Rally Team USA will return to the American Rally Association (ARA) Series in 2018 with a multi-car effort utilizing 2018 Subaru WRX STI rally cars. The team’s efforts will be spearheaded by multi-time rally champions David Higgins and co-driver Craig Drew, who will enter all seven rounds of the 2018 ARA series. Subaru Rally Team USA will provide entries at select ARA rounds for former World Rally Championship star Chris Atkinson and former Junior World Rally Champion Patrik Sandell.

Subaru Rally Team USA / 2018 ARA Series schedule: