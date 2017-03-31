Mind Games/Crossword Puzzle
March 2017 Crossword Puzzle

ACROSS

  1. Engine’s lifeblood
  2. Engine bay brake system component
  3. Applied grease or oil
  4. Tech tasks, often
  5. Pneumatic tool need (3, 4)
  6. Adjust toe-in
  7. Unwanted 3-Down noise
  8. Trip meter buttons
  9. Auto ____, gearbox type abbr.
  10. With 7-Down, windshield star sealant
  11. Didn’t finish, at Indy
  12. Body work tool, ____ grinder
  13. Lug nut tool, perhaps (3, 6)
  14. Throttle Position Sensor, briefly (1, 1, 1)

 

DOWN

  1. Engines’ lube containers (3, 4)
  2. Repair invoice item
  3. 1930s dashboard innovation
  4. City map word
  5. Second R in R&R
  6. Rust, in other words
  7. See 19-Across clue
  8. Useful socket set component
  9. Auto policy provider
  10. Ratchet attachments
  11. Universal or ____ driveshaft joint
  12. Removable panel roof
  13. Spark plug dimension
  14. Sidewall LT means ____ truck

 

Numbers in parenthesis indicate answers that have multiple words; the numeral represents the number of letters per word.

 

Solution can be found at TomorrowsTechnician.com in the Teacher Login area.

 

