March 2017 Crossword Puzzle
ACROSS
- Engine’s lifeblood
- Engine bay brake system component
- Applied grease or oil
- Tech tasks, often
- Pneumatic tool need (3, 4)
- Adjust toe-in
- Unwanted 3-Down noise
- Trip meter buttons
- Auto ____, gearbox type abbr.
- With 7-Down, windshield star sealant
- Didn’t finish, at Indy
- Body work tool, ____ grinder
- Lug nut tool, perhaps (3, 6)
- Throttle Position Sensor, briefly (1, 1, 1)
DOWN
- Engines’ lube containers (3, 4)
- Repair invoice item
- 1930s dashboard innovation
- City map word
- Second R in R&R
- Rust, in other words
- See 19-Across clue
- Useful socket set component
- Auto policy provider
- Ratchet attachments
- Universal or ____ driveshaft joint
- Removable panel roof
- Spark plug dimension
- Sidewall LT means ____ truck
Numbers in parenthesis indicate answers that have multiple words; the numeral represents the number of letters per word.
Solution can be found at TomorrowsTechnician.com in the Teacher Login area.