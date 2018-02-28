SEMA Garage Hosting Transportation Career Fair

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SEMA is partnering with the Collision Repair Education Foundation and the TechForce Foundation to host a transportation career fair March 16, at the SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, California. The career fair is part of Collision Repair Education Foundation and TechForce’s 2018 career fair schedule for high-school and college students interested in careers paths such as collision, auto service and heavy duty.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 2:00 p.m.

Schools interested in attending the SEMA Garage career fair can contact Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at 847-463-5244.