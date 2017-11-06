Career/Nashoba Valley Technical High School
ago

Westford Nashoba Valley Technical High School Receives Upgrades

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Industry Partners, I-CAR Committees Fund $600,000 In School Grants

Community College Autobody Program Providing Thanksgiving Food Baskets

Students Learn About Automotive, Diesel Careers At Rancho Cucamonga School

Westford Nashoba Valley Technical High School Receives Upgrades

Ringbrothers Unveil 1969 Dodge Charger Named Defector

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2017 School Of The Year Competition

WIX Filters Names Hunter High School 2017 School Of The Year

Pennzoil Synthetics Presents: Ken Block's Climbkhana

Auto Class Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

High School Students Gear Up For The SEMA Show


The Automotive Technology and Automotive Collision Repair and Refinished classes at Nashoba Valley Technical High School recently received new equipment.

From an article on the Wicked Local Littleton website:

In addition to renovations at Nashoba Valley Technical High School’s Engineering Academy over the summer, due to state grants, two other technical areas also received upgrades, though they were paid through the school district’s capital budget.

Both Automotive Technology and Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing were updated with new equipment to prepare students — whether they are repairing the interior or exterior of a vehicle — for the workforce they will face after they graduate.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Nashoba Valley Technical High School on the Wicked Local Littleton website.

Show Full Article