Westford Nashoba Valley Technical High School Receives Upgrades

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Automotive Technology and Automotive Collision Repair and Refinished classes at Nashoba Valley Technical High School recently received new equipment.

From an article on the Wicked Local Littleton website:

In addition to renovations at Nashoba Valley Technical High School’s Engineering Academy over the summer, due to state grants, two other technical areas also received upgrades, though they were paid through the school district’s capital budget.

Both Automotive Technology and Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing were updated with new equipment to prepare students — whether they are repairing the interior or exterior of a vehicle — for the workforce they will face after they graduate.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Nashoba Valley Technical High School on the Wicked Local Littleton website.