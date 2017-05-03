Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts will award $2,000 per month to winners whose stories and photos demonstrate the importance of choosing high-quality auto parts.

Vehicle-related failures can be frustrating. Many can be expensive, and some might even be downright embarrassing. But thanks to Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ popular annual #PartsMatter Sweepstakes, 12 auto-related “fails” each month from now through October will qualify for gift cards of $100 or $500. Open to consumers throughout the U.S. and Canada, the #PartsMatter Sweepstakes encourages consumers to share photos or brief stories about their latest vehicle troubles at partsmatter.com to help communicate the importance of choosing the best replacement parts for any vehicle repair.

The monthly sweepstakes is part of an extensive multi-media campaign to help millions of consumers, in collaboration with their automotive parts and service providers, make informed decisions about the parts used in a full range of vehicle repairs.

“Consumers have many choices when it comes to selecting replacement parts for their vehicles,” said Laura Soave, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “The #PartsMatter campaign was established to remind consumers to protect themselves from the potential risks associated with inferior parts. Many of these parts might look quite similar to a high-quality product from a trusted brand, but there can be dramatic differences in performance reliability and even safety.”

The 2017 #PartsMatter Sweepstakes will award 10 $100 gift cards to participants selected at random who have shared qualifying photos or brief stories documenting vehicle-related “fails.” Federal-Mogul Motorparts also will select two monthly grand-prize winners – one for best photo and one for best story – to each receive a $500 gift card. Grand-prize winners will be selected based on relevance to the #PartsMatter theme, creativity and originality, and overall quality of entry. Nearly 6,000 “fails” were shared through the program in 2016.

To learn more about the #PartsMatter campaign and sweepstakes, visit partsmatter.com.